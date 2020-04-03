AMD Launch Adrenalin 2020 20.4.1 with Resident Evil 3 Support

So, after a lot of waiting and anticipation, today marks the day in which Resident Evil 3 finally arrives. Well, officially at least since a number of people in certain countries were able to grab their copy a little ahead of schedule.

Well, if you own an AMD GPU and plan a little RE3 today, then you might want to double-check your drivers. Why? Well, with the launch of Adrenalin 2020 20.4.1, AMD has you ‘game ready’ for Resident Evil 3.

AMD Adrenalin 2020 20.4.1

So, given the significance of the launch of Resident Evil 3, it’s hardly any surprise to see that the game ready optimization is the single biggest key factor in this new driver update. There is, as you might have expected though, a bit more to it than just that!

Support For

Resident Evil 3™

Fixed Issues

Overwatch™ and Heroes of the Storm™ may experience a black screen or application hang while gaming for extended periods of time on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics product system configurations.

HDR may fail to enable or be detected in applications and games using the Vulkan® API.

Doom Eternal™ may fail to launch in some hybrid graphics system configurations.

Radeon ReLive streaming may fail to launch or may crash when a stream session is started. Specifically, with performance metrics overlay enabled.

Some clock values may fail to populate for a limited number of graphics products in the Radeon Settings Hardware information tab.

Hotkeys can no longer be assigned to a single digit or character as this has the ability to block or cause interference with some default Windows® functionality.

Some Radeon FreeSync Premium supported displays may not list all supported refresh rate options in Windows® when Radeon FreeSync Premium is enabled in the displays OSD settings.

Where Can I Grab This Driver?

As always, presuming you already have Adrenalin 2020 installed on your PC, a quick check should prompt you to update to the latest driver version. Failing which, you can manually download the update (and learn more about it) via the link here!

I look forward to seeing you in Project Resistance!

What do you think? Are you playing Resident Evil 3? Have you updated to the latest GPU drivers yet? – Let us know in the comments!