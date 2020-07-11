AMD Launches Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1

With the release of the latest Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1 drivers, AMD graphics card owners might find themselves prompted to make the update to the latest version. Is it always worth it though? Well, offering support for ‘Distintegration’ as well as introducing a new bug reporting feature, while it isn’t exactly an amazingly potent update, if you’re planning on playing this game or are having a few issues you’d like to make AMD aware of, this seems like an ideal option for you!

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.1

Support For:

Disintegration™

AMD Bug Report Tool(1) The AMD Bug Report Tool is a new and easy way to report issues directly to us. Simply fill in the form and send the report in. The tool will automatically capture system details for you, giving our development teams the necessary information to identify and resolve issues in future software releases.



Fixed Issues

Some game titles may experience hitching or stutter when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon VII graphics products may experience performance drops when Performance Metrics Overlay is open while a game is running.

An error message may sometimes be displayed instead of your stream preview when switching between tabs in Radeon Software while streaming.

Custom fan and clock tuning may sometimes reset to default when changes are applied in the Radeon Performance Tuning tab.

Custom tuning profiles may fail to load or apply correctly after some system boots.

Display resolution may fail to stretch to full panel when the display scaling feature is enabled for Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive.

The game compatibility tab in Radeon Software may sometimes show incorrect GPU information for populated games.

An error message indicating “Oops something went wrong” may sometimes appear when clicking on the game compatibility tab.

Valorant™ may be detected or listed incorrectly as League of Legends™ in the gaming tab in Radeon Software.

Microsoft™ Teams may experience an intermittent TDR when performing screen sharing on some APU system configurations.

Saints Row™: The Third Remastered may experience a system crash or hang when changing display mode.

DOTA2™ may experience frame drops when Radeon Chill is enabled and the system is left idle for a short period of time.

Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause stuttering in playback content when using the Netflix™ Windows® store application.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ may experience an application crash or hang when loading into some train stations.

Fan speed may report as zero when GPU-Z is running alongside a 3D application.

The toast messages for some features such as Instant Replay, Instant GIF and Radeon Replay are not correctly showing when Record Desktop is set to off.

Radeon Software Install now provides an error message when a user attempts to install unsupported hardware.

Some AMD Ryzen™ 3 2200U Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphic system configurations may experience a system hang or long boot time when upgrading from previous Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition releases.

DOOM Eternal™ may experience intermittent corruption on Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products.

DOOM Eternal™ may experience a system hang when HDR and Radeon Overlay are enabled.

Some hardware accelerated Chrome™ content leveraging VP9 playback may experience corruption on DisplayPort™ connected displays.

Grass or water corruption may be visible in Final Fantasy™ XV after extended periods of gameplay.

Radeon Software may fail to generate a profile for League of Legends™ in the gaming tab.

Radeon Software’s in-game overlay may fail to appear or may cut off when invoked on 4K display, while the desktop resolution is set to 4K and a game is running with a resolution set to 1080p.

After using the DirectML Media Filters in Radeon Software, graphics memory may no longer report accurately in Radeon Software performance section or may report still in use.

Enabling Radeon Image Sharpening may cause colors to appear washed out when HDR is enabled.

Where Can I Get the Update?

Presuming you have AMD Adrenalin 2020 already installed on your PC, then a quick check of the app should prompt you into upgrading to the latest drivers. If it doesn’t, however, you can manually download and learn more about it via the official link here! – You can also check out ‘Disintegration’ via the Steam website here!

