AMD Launches Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X CPUs

/ 2 hours ago

AMD Launches the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X CPUs

Two More 2nd Gen Ryzen Options

AMD is on a roll lately and are continuing that momentum by giving users more of what they demand. Two more Ryzen CPU models which are available immediately: the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X. In fact, system integrators already have units systems which incorporate these such as Acer’s Nitro 50 desktop. The caveat is that these are only available in OEM pre-built PCs, and not available for retail yet.

Acer Nitro with Ryzen 5 2500X

Both these new Ryzen processors can boost up to clock speeds of 4GHz using Precision Boost 2 and XFR2 technology. The two are also both quad-core chips, except the Ryzen 5 model has the advantage of having 8-threads. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3 2300X is a 4-core/4-thread CPU. The Ryzen 3 also has the slightly lower base clock of 3.5GHz, compared to the Ryzen 5 2500X which starts at 3.6GHz.

Like the available Ryzen X series, these new processors are unlocked for performance tuning. These also feature support for Precision Boost Overdrive with a suitable motherboard, and are compatible with socket AM4 motherboards. AMD’s second generation Ryzen are approximately 8 to 10% faster than the first gen. Furthermore, they also support 2933MHz memory from the first gen’s 2666MHz.

What About Low-Power Ryzen Options?

Both the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X have 65W TDPs. However, AMD also provided information about new 45W TDP Ryzen 7 2700E and Ryzen 5 2600E models. The Ryzen 7 2700E has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a base frequency of 2.8GHz and boosts up to 4.0GHz. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 2600E has 6 cores and 12 threads with a frequency range of 3.1GHz to 4.0 GHz.

How Do These Compare to Existing 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs?

See the table below for the feature comparison:

AMD Launches the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X CPUs

 

 

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja