AMD Launches Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X CPUs

Two More 2nd Gen Ryzen Options

AMD is on a roll lately and are continuing that momentum by giving users more of what they demand. Two more Ryzen CPU models which are available immediately: the Ryzen 5 2500X and Ryzen 3 2300X. In fact, system integrators already have units systems which incorporate these such as Acer’s Nitro 50 desktop. The caveat is that these are only available in OEM pre-built PCs, and not available for retail yet.

Both these new Ryzen processors can boost up to clock speeds of 4GHz using Precision Boost 2 and XFR2 technology. The two are also both quad-core chips, except the Ryzen 5 model has the advantage of having 8-threads. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 3 2300X is a 4-core/4-thread CPU. The Ryzen 3 also has the slightly lower base clock of 3.5GHz, compared to the Ryzen 5 2500X which starts at 3.6GHz.

Like the available Ryzen X series, these new processors are unlocked for performance tuning. These also feature support for Precision Boost Overdrive with a suitable motherboard, and are compatible with socket AM4 motherboards. AMD’s second generation Ryzen are approximately 8 to 10% faster than the first gen. Furthermore, they also support 2933MHz memory from the first gen’s 2666MHz.

What About Low-Power Ryzen Options?

Both the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X have 65W TDPs. However, AMD also provided information about new 45W TDP Ryzen 7 2700E and Ryzen 5 2600E models. The Ryzen 7 2700E has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a base frequency of 2.8GHz and boosts up to 4.0GHz. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 5 2600E has 6 cores and 12 threads with a frequency range of 3.1GHz to 4.0 GHz.

How Do These Compare to Existing 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs?

See the table below for the feature comparison: