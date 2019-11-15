AMD Launches Star Wars Fallen Order Ready 19.11.2 Drivers

Today (November 15th just in case you were wondering) marks the release of the highly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In terms of gaming releases, although I haven’t played it myself yet, so far it seems that people are more than a little impressed with the game and particularly its (very unusual these days) total focus on a single-player campaign. I know, hard to believe that an EA release is being well received on launch, right?

If you were, therefore, planning on giving this a go later, then it’s important (presuming you’re a PC gamer) to have the latest drivers! Well, the good news is that in preparation for the release, AMD has launched the latest Adrenalin 19.11.2 drivers with game-ready optimization for the latest Star Wars release.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.11.2

So, what do the latest drivers do? Well, in a nutshell, they provide optimization for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Yep, that’s pretty much about it. The official update notes read as follows:

SUPPORT FOR –

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™

FIXED ISSUES

Some specific map areas or cities in Player Unknown’s: Battlegrounds™ may intermittently experience stutter or performance drops.

KNOWN ISSUES

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows®.

Where Can I Get Them?

As always, if you have the AMD Adrenalin app already installed on your PC, a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. A relatively important factor if you are planning on playing some Star Wars later and want it to run as well as possible with your AMD GPU.

If, however, it’s not prompting you to update to 19.11.2, then you download the latest drivers (and learn more about them) via the link here!

What do you think? Have you started playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? If so, what do you think about it so far? – Let us know in the comments!