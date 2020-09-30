AMD Launches Star Wars: Squadrons Ready 20.9.2 Driver Update

AMD has confirmed the launch of its latest Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.9.2 graphics card drivers and while they come with a number of more than useful fixes, the headline news here is that with it offering game ready support for Star Wars: Squadrons, it seems well in your interest to get this update if you’re planning on spending the next few weeks flying around in your X-Fighter!

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.9.2

Game Ready Support

Star Wars: Squadrons

Fixed Issues

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable after updating Radeon Software without a system reboot.

Screen flickering may be observed while MSI Afterburner™ is running or enabled on the system.

X-Plane 11™ may experience an application hang or crash when using the Vulkan® API.

DOOM™ VFR may experience corruption or artifacting in game on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

Performance metrics overlay may fail to open or appear after the system wakes from sleep.

Call of Duty®: WWII may experience black textures on the ground or walls in zombies game mode.

Blocky corruption may be observed in Detroit: Become Human™ on some Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Using the Movies&TV application to edit video clips may result in green corruption in the clips.

Performance metrics may report incorrect values for current VRAM usage after an extended period of gameplay.

With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

World of Warcraft™ may experience corruption issues with anti-aliasing enabled on DirectX®12 API.

Launching Radeon Software after a driver upgrade, may cause the Auto OC dialogue to appear with “0 Mhz” when the Auto OC feature has been previously enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Known Issues

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Where Can I Grab This Update?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed, then a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

Coming with a lot of useful fixes, if you are intending to play Star Wars: Squadrons, however, this update seems more than a little worth the time and effort!

What do you think? How often do you update your GPU drivers? – Let us know in the comments!