AMD Launches Three New 2nd Generation EPYC Processors

This is a day some of us have waited a long time for. AMD has released three new 2nd Generation EPYC processors based on Zen 2 cores. The three new CPUs in this series are an 8-core, a 16-core, and a 24-core.

2nd Generation EPYC with More Power

The three new processors, the AMD EPYC 7F32 (8 cores), EPYC 7F52 (16 cores) and EPYC 7F72 (24 cores), expand 2nd Gen AMD EPYC performance leadership into workloads that can leverage up to 500 MHz of additional base frequency, and large amounts of cache.

This makes the AMD EPYC 7F32 the world’s highest per-core performance x86 server CPU based on SPECrate 2017 fp_base score divided by total core count. An impressive achievement.

The AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors also provide new performance capabilities for workloads in the heart of the enterprise market. That includes databases with up to 17% higher SQL Server performance. These numbers originate from two 16-core 7F52 compared to two Intel Xeon Gold 6244 which also are 16-core CPUs. Hyperconverged infrastructure can gain up to 47% higher VMmark 3.1 score while commercial high-performance computing (HPC) can gain up to 94% higher per core computational fluid dynamics individual application performance. A lot of large words in this segment, but the numbers speak for themselves.

What Does AMD Have To Say?

“AMD EPYC continues to redefine the modern data centre, and with the addition of three powerful new processors we are enabling our customers to unlock even better outcomes at the heart of the enterprise market,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, server business unit, AMD. “With our trusted partners, together we are pushing the limits of per-core performance and value in hyper-converged infrastructure, commercial HPC and relational database workloads.”

A Balanced Processor Counts

Above we talked a little about a few more MHz in the base clock, but that isn’t what will make the difference. What does make a difference is a balanced processor where you take all the best you can find and bake it into one chip. The new EPYC processors don’t just feature Zen 2 cores, but also PCIe 4.0 and DDR4-3200 memory.

These are some serious processors with some serious power. There is no doubt that the 7F52 is my favourite of these three new chips. It seems to have the best balance of it all. You can learn more about the three new chips on their official product pages here: 7F32, 7F52, and 7F72.

All the big vendors and parners are also on board with the 2nd Generation EPYC chips. This includes Dell, HPE, IBM Cloud, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nutanix, Supermicro, and VMweare.