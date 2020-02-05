AMD Launches Zombie Army 4: Dead War Ready 20.2.1 Drivers

Yesterday, Nvidia launched its latest graphics card drivers offering support for the upcoming gaming release of Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Today, however, see’s the turn of AMD who, with the latest Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.1 drivers, has now also thrown their ‘gaming support’ hat into the ring.

AMD 20.2.1 Driver Details

Support For

Zombie Army 4: Dead War™

Fixed Issues

Some users may experience higher than expected memory usage when recording with Radeon ReLive.

HDR content may become overly dark or overly bright in some DirectX®12 API games on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

The camera element may exhibit stutter in recorded clips or during streaming using Radeon ReLive.

The scroll bar is missing for some users in the Compatibility tab of Radeon Software.

Radeon Software may fail to detect VR games when SteamVR is running or has been started.

Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.

The Snap Settings feature may fail to apply settings for Auto Tuning controls if other Auto Tuning settings were already applied.

Where can I Grab the Update?

As always, if you already have AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition installed, then a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version. If it doesn’t, however, then you can learn more (and manually download it) via the link here!

So, if you are planning on a little Zombie Army 4: Dead Wars, make sure you get the latest AMD drivers! They could make a big difference!

What do you think? How often do you update your GPU drivers? – Let us know in the comments!