AMD Leaks 24-core Zen 2 CPU as Threadripper 3960X

We are fully expecting, all going well, for the 3rd-generation AMD Threadripper processors to be released at some point next month. To date, however, there hasn’t been much in the way of information surrounding them nor indeed speculation about their level of performance. We know that they will utilize the new Zen 2 architecture and, similar to the recent Ryzen releases, will transition to a 7nm design. Beyond that, however, AMD is keeping their cards close to their chest here.

In a report via Videocardz, however, there is some news surrounding what will essentially represent the entry-level 24-core model. Namely, that following a leak online, it appears that AMD will refer to it as the Threadripper 3960X processor. In addition, that it’s likely going to require a pretty hefty TDP.

AMD Threadripper 3960X

Based on something of a combination of speculation and strong rumour, the latest Threadripper range will feature processors ranging from 24-core/48-threads up to 64/128. As you might expect, however, with this increase in core-level and performance, we can likely expect to see a fairly significant increase in the TDP requirements.

The leak has suggested that the top-tier releases may even have a TDP as high as 280w. A factor that does perhaps make sense as it will simply be matching the recently launched AMD EPYC 7H12 processor.

What Do We Think?

Although we fully admit that this is currently just rumoured, it seems likely that the majority of AMD 3rd-generation processors will have a TDP requirement of at least 250w. As above though, with more cores, threads and performance clearly comes a higher power requirement.

With AMD expected to launch them next month, however, the good news is that we don’t have much longer to go before we find out just how good they really are!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new AMD Threadripper Processors? If so, which model are you most interested in? – Let us know in the comments!