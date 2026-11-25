AMD Ryzen 8000 series processors have received a new voltage restriction. This new feature comes with AGESA version 1.3.0.1f for AMD motherboard BIOS. ASUS and MSI have already introduced this change in some of their models and confirmed a new voltage limit for AMD Ryzen 8000 Series processors.

This new restriction sets the maximum Vcore voltage at 1.4 volts.

ASUS and MSI Already Include the New Voltage Restriction in Their BIOS Updates

AMD AGESA ComboAM5 PI 1.3.0.1f Patch A



Limit max Vcore to 1.4V for AMD Ryzen™ 8000 serieshttps://t.co/aV7882NTM6https://t.co/cQB8oppe80 pic.twitter.com/QMeJ7Xa4fg — HXL (@9550pro) November 23, 2026

The new update is already available in the BIOS for some MSI motherboards with the X870 chipset, where this new voltage restriction is clearly specified. At the moment, it is not known which AMD Ryzen 8000 Series processors are affected, or whether it applies to the entire Phoenix and Phoenix 2 series with Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores. The reason for this new voltage limit introduced with the latest AGESA update is also unknown.

To confirm this change, ASUS has also released some updates that include other changes, such as the new DDR5 memory training counter. This new BIOS has been released in BETA versions for ASUS X870E, X870, X670E, B850, and B650 motherboards.

We hope AMD will soon clarify the reason behind this new voltage restriction. As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix.