AMD Lowers 2nd Gen Ryzen Prices Ahead of 3rd Gen Launch

Big Discounts on Previous AMD Models

It is inevitable considering AMD is launching their 3rd Gen Ryzen processors in a few days. But the prices for 2nd Gen Ryzen processors have finally been officially cut down. This gives an opportunity for users looking to upgrade their CPU, but not necessarily requiring PCIe 4.0 or other enhancements from the latest generation.

Across the board, all 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs have a new lower price. In the UK for example, you will find the following prices effective now via Overclockers UK.

These processors are both backwards compatible with the 1st Gen X370/B350 motherboards, and forward compatible with the upcoming X570/B570 motherboards. So users can either opt for a new board or re-use an old one if they wish to do so. Albeit they will have to sacrifice some X570 features due to not having a 3rd Gen CPU.

You should also see similar price drops in your local area as this price drop mandate comes directly from AMD themselves.

When Will 3rd Gen Ryzen Be Available For Sale?

The AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs will not be available for sale until July 7th, 14:00 UK time. The pricing information for the lineup is also under embargo until that time.

Similarly, the upcoming video cards RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 pricing and availability embargo will also lift at the same time. The latest rumour suggests that AMD is actually offering these Navi video cards at a much lower price than initially announced. Most likely to throw NVIDIA off since now AMD will have better competitive prices.