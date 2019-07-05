AMD May be Set to Lower Radeon 5700 Prices Ahead of Launch

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Graphics Card

With the official reveal of the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics cards earlier this month, it seemed pretty clear that Team Green was keen to try and steal as much thunder as it could from the upcoming AMD Navi graphics card releases. A factor that has seemingly been backed up with the emergence of leaked benchmark tests for the graphics cards.

In a report via Videocardz, however, AMD might be set to respond accordingly by dropping the price of their base RX 5700 GPU ahead of it’s launch.

Rumours!

We should note that this is entirely rumour and speculation as the NDA surrounding any details (and specifically prices) isn’t until July 6th. In the report, however, AMD has adjusted it’s prices to the following;

RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary: $449

RX 5700 XT: $399

(non-XT) 5700: $349

So what does this mean in comparative terms? Well, the XT has seemingly been dropped by about $50 and the standard non-XT version by around $20.

What Do We Think?

If the early indications are any pointer, it’s that the Nvidia ‘Super’ releases may have somewhat undermined the comparative platform AMD was aiming for. Their RX 5700 XT was, after all, supposed to be the Nvidia 2070 ‘par’ card for a notably lower price.

The price drop does smack a little of knee-jerk reaction from AMD. Then again, perhaps they are too acutely aware that Nvidia may have pulled the rug out from under them here. In just a couple days time, all should be significantly more clearer!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!