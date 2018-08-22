AMD Ryzen 3000G APU To Release Before End Of Year

Ryzen 3000G APU To Release Before End Of Year

Earlier this year we saw AMD release the 2000G range of Ryzen processors. Overall, we were mightily impressed. For the first time in years, AMD seems to be taking an APU style approach to processors which was a fantastic idea given how high the price of a graphics card can be. The 2000G processors were relatively well received, but in fairness, went under the radar a little quickly.

AMD does, however, have another trick up its sleeve. In a report via VideocardZ, the Ryzen series may see one final release before the end of the year. Namely the 3000G which will utilise their 7nm technology.

Surprising!

At this point, we were not expecting much else from AMD until next year. In terms of GPU’s, we know that AMD has absolutely nothing planned for release until Summer 2019. Given how amazing the Nvidia 20XX cards seem to be though, it seems that AMD is in even more graphics card difficulties. If the 3000G processors are anything like the 2000G though, we stand to at least credit AMD for a step in the right direction.

Raven Ridge

It’s understood that AMD will be referring to the new APU designs as ‘Raven Ridge’, beyond that though, details are a little scarce. It will be interesting to see how they compare to the 2000G range which we still believe is an excellent entry level APU for those who want to build a games PC on limited funds.

We don’t have a firm release date as of yet but rest assured, we’ll be checking them out!

What do you think? Did you buy a 2000G Ryzen processor? What did you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!