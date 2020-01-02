AMD May Reveal ‘Zen 3’ CPU Microarchitecture at CES 2020

There is something of a rule within the industry that if AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su is going to attend an event, it’s usually because a pretty significant announcement is going to be made. If she is personally delivering the keynote speech, however, then it’s almost certain that, whatever it is, it’s going to be big!

Well, with this confirmed to be happening at CES 2020 in just a few days, there is a lot of speculation as to what it could be. Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, a Taiwanese newspaper believes they know the answer. Dr. Lisa Su is going to formally reveal AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture that will form the basis of the Ryzen 4XXX range of processors.

AMD To Reveal Zen 3

The leak (which you can see above) suggests a lot of new product lines or, more specifically, names. You’ll notice ‘Renoir’, ‘Vermeer’, ‘Genesis Peak’ and ‘Milan’ for example. All of which all seem set to supplant the prior generation of their respective products.

Does this mean that we’re going to see Ryzen 4XXX processors in 2020 though? Well, this certainly makes it appear a lot more likely.

What Do We Think?

With AMD Ryzen processors being released on an annual basis since 2017, it does seem to suggest that AMD is planning on keeping the momentum going in 2020 with the release of its 4th-generation line.

We’re certainly not saying that it’s guaranteed, but at this point, it seems more likely than not. Given that we’ll be at CES 2020, however, rest assured that we’ll be bringing you the news direct from the event. So be sure to check out our website and social media for the latest news!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!