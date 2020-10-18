AMD Navi 21 XT Graphics Card Specs ‘Leak’

With AMD set to formally launch their new ‘Big Navi’ Radeon 6000 graphics cards on October 28th, a lot of people are hoping that the details surrounding them will be as impressive as what we saw from the Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors earlier this month. At the moment, however, we are entirely in the realms of theory, rumor, and speculation in regards to just how good (or bad) their new GPUs will be.

Following a post via Twitter user ‘@patrickschur_‘, however, (a source who has, incidentally, been pretty reliable for AMD news in the past), we may have our first ‘specifications’ from at least one of their upcoming designs.

Navi 21 XT

16GB GDDR6

255W TGP

~2.4 GHz (Game Clock) — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) October 17, 2020

AMD Navi 21 XT

Although the graphics card isn’t detailed beyond the ‘AMD Navi 21 XT’ (and as such, we have no idea which model this actually is) the specifications themselves are more than a little appealing. I mean, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM certainly sounds like a decent ‘sweet spot’ for a little future-proofing, and the 2.4GHz gaming boost clock is, at least in theory, significantly better than seen from even custom Nvidia 3080 designs.

The only factor of note is that it’s believed these specifications have been taken from a custom AIB design. Albeit, even the ‘reference’ model is anticipated to have a gaming boost speed of 2.3GHz.

What Do We Think?

Take it all with a colossally huge grain of salt because, at the time of writing, there is literally nothing to back any of those specifications up. As above though, if they are indicative of what we can expect then, perhaps against all expectations, AMD may be genuinely set to throw out a truly competitive design in the mid to high tier of GPU designs.

With them set to be formally launched on October 28th, we will, of course, keep you up to date with all of the latest news!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!