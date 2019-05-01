AMD NAVI GPU Won’t Arrive in June – Q3 2019 Launch Confirmed

/ 2 hours ago
AMD NAVI GPU Won't Arrive in June – Q3 2019 Launch Confirmed

AMD Fans Need to Wait a Little Longer for NAVI

In a few short weeks, AMD will officially launch their 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs at Computex 2019. Many fans are hoping that they may launch the much anticipated Navi GPU at the event as well.

However, now it has been confirmed that fans have to wait a little bit longer. Revealed through a recent earnings call, the next generation Navi GPU will arrive sometime in Q3 2019. Apparently, it will arrive around the same time as the next-generation AMD EPYC server processors.

The most recent video card launches from AMD have been 7nm GPUs using existing architecture. Namely, the Radeon VII which is a 7nm Vega and the RX 590 which is a 7nm Polaris.

Is AMD Finally Releasing an RTX 2080 Ti Killer?

AMD NAVI GPU Won't Arrive in June – Q3 2019 Launch Confirmed

Although AMD did not exactly reveal which specific cards at what price points are launching, they did mention that these video cards will be priced below the Radeon VII according to TechRadar. Which suggests that the Radeon VII will remain their flagship desktop gaming card for now at $699 USD.

If that is true then for anything close to RTX 2080 Ti performance, users have no choice but to wait until at least 2020. Or, they can opt for NVIDIA’s high-end video card line.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Comments

One Response to “AMD NAVI GPU Won’t Arrive in June – Q3 2019 Launch Confirmed”
  1. Sykobee says:
    May 1, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    I think most rumours were suggesting a 7th of July launch. 7/7 – to go with all the other 7 branding AMD seems fond of these days.

    Hopefully there will be a preview.

    But I can understand AMD wanting to offset CPU and GPU launches to create maximum press coverage over a period of time.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!