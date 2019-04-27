AMD NAVI Graphics Card PCB Leaks Online

AMD NAVI PCB Leak

Summer 2019 is shaping up to be a pretty huge (and busy) period for AMD as they prepare to release not only their next generation of Ryzen processors but also their latest graphics card architecture range. Yes! NaVi is coming!

To date, however, specific details over exactly what we can expect from these graphics card have been more than a little vague. AMD has said that it will compete with the highest level Nvidia has to offer. Then again, they would say that, wouldn’t they?…

In a report via Videocardz, however, images have leaked showing the PCB for at least one of the upcoming NaVi graphics cards.

GDDR6 Memory

One of the biggest indications made by the PCB is that the graphics card will utilise 256-bit GDDR6 memory. Based on the configuration as well, this will either mean an 8GB or 16GB VRAM design. Both are possible, but the latter would certainly be an interesting proposition and it’s definitely ‘in line’ with the AMD to Nvidia release ethos.

It is unclear as to exactly what level of performance can be expected from this design, however, early indications suggest that this will be something below the recently released Radeon VII. As such, perhaps their mid to upper-mid tier card?… It’s hard to say at this point.

What Do We Think?

Most speculation points towards this PCB being for either the Radeon RX 680 or RX 3080. Admittedly, the exact naming that AMD will take for their new graphics cards range isn’t yet known. Albeit, the latter is currently looking to be the better bet.

This is, however, the best information we have seen to date surrounding the release and so far, although not exactly mind-blowing, it is more than a little encouraging. The Radeon VII wasn’t a bad card, but it was overpriced. If AMD can, therefore, look to emulate its performance, but on a much more budget-friendly design, then consumers could be onto a winner here!

What do you think? Are you excited to see what AMD NaVi can do? – Let us know in the comments!