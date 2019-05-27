AMD Navi – RDNA Cores to Power The Future of Gaming?

AMD Navi

AMD unleashed their fantastic looking Ryzen 3rd Gen, including their 12-core AM4 monster today. You can check out those right here. However, they also went all out with 7nm tech in their GPUs too, with NAVI. The RX 5000 series GPUs feature a brand new from scratch core design. Sure, AMD still plan to push GCN hardware, but their flagship will be based around RDNA cores.

RDNA

It’s been over seven years since we saw a new graphics core design from AMD. The new design offers better efficiency, more instructions per cycle, and a new multi-level cache hierarchy. All this is designed to reduce latency, offer more bandwidth, and more raw performance. More impressive is that this chipset is smaller than previous GCN chipsets, so that should help with cooling and efficiency; maybe even cost too. AMD claim 25% improvement in per clock performance and 50% improvement in per watt performance.

Performance

Real world figures are tough to judge. However, AMD showed it running about 10% faster than an RTX 2070. It seems the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti are still safe for the top spot. However, if AMD can compete on price at this level, they’ll have a strong contender on their hands. Plus, this is the first GPU of a new design, so we expect it’ll see some much faster models following in the next few months and next year.

Release Date

You’ll be able to buy the cards in July! No word on pricing just yet, but we’ll update that as soon as we know more.

Computex 2019

