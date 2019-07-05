AMD Now Sells More CPUs Than Intel in Japan

Intel Drops from 72.1% to 49.5% in Q4 2018 to Q2 2019

AMD is now the top selling CPU brand in Japan over taking Intel. That is according to the latest BCN retail sales data.

In even better news for AMD, this sales figure only accounts for sales up to June 24th. Which means the gap is set to widen further once the 3rd generation Ryzen processors come out. Plus, the recent price cuts of 2nd generation Ryzen CPUs will undoubtedly help push it further as well.

Back in October 2018, Intel’s sales comprised of 72.1% of the CPU market in Japan. This has now dropped significantly to just 49.5%, in turn, AMD has the majority at 50.5% (from 27.9%).

What is Causing The Market Share Shift?

Obviously, AMD has recovered quite well from what they were prior to Ryzen’s launch. Playing catch up with Intel performance wise seemed almost impossible until Lisa Su took over as CEO.

Now there is more parity in performance, especially since Intel has been suffering from production woes and stagnation problems of their own. Being stuck on 14nm and delaying their 10nm production. Meanwhile, AMD’s 3rd Gen Ryzen are now 7nm CPUs. It also did not help Intel that their reputation has suffered blows courtesy of several security issues.

Moreover, with the release of the 3rd Gen Ryzen, AMD will be leading ahead with PCIe 4.0 as a standard over Intel. So we can safely say their market share is only going to grow further for the next few months. In some markets like Germany for example, AMD has been outselling Intel for a while now.