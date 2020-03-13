AMD, Nvidia, and Intel Hit Hard in Major Stock Market Crash

In the last 24-hours, the stock markets have seen one of the biggest crashes since the late ’80s. Rather than some type of global financial crisis, however, the main concern rests with the current Coronavirus pandemic. While some (rather optimistic) people thought that this wouldn’t have any major impact on technology, the news would clearly seem to suggest otherwise.

In a report via TechPowerUp, AMD, Intel, and Nvidia have all seen major drops in their valuations wiping out billions of dollars from their stocks!

Coronavirus Leads To Major Tech Stock Market Losses

So, just how bad is the situation? Well, with all three companies seeing their stock fall by over 10%, it’s pretty clear that there are significant concerns that their output (and, by proxy, profits) are going to be impacted significantly as the pandemic spreads.

At the time of writing, the current figures (based on the last 24-hours) are as follows:

AMD – 14.64% drop

Intel – 11.85% drop

Nvidia – 12.24% drop

What Do We Think?

Could the Coronavirus really cause this many problems? Well, all you have to do is look at how it has affected Asia to get a solid idea. Don’t forget, this is where the vast majority of our technology is produced. It has even led to rumors that the PS5 and Xbox Series X might get delayed!

As we noted in the video above, while we’re certainly not encouraging panic buying, if you are looking to get a new component for your PC, it might be wise to act sooner rather than later. If there are supply line issues, then one of the first things that will happen is that prices will go up.

While these company values will likely ‘bounce-back’ in the coming months, for now, it’s pretty clear. The markets are definitely worried about what impact the Coronavirus is going to have!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!