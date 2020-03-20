AMD & Nvidia Release Doom Eternal Game Ready Drivers!

With the launch of Doom Eternal today, it’s hardly surprising that (sooner or later) both AMD and Nvidia would launch their game-ready drivers to bring the best optimization to it!

Well, like waiting for a bus, we now have two comings along at the same time. While Nvidia has launched 442.74, AMD has also released Adrenalin 20.3.1 at pretty much the same time!

AMD & Nvidia Launch Doom Eternal Ready Drivers

Like many game-ready driver updates, we’re not actually seeing many fixes or improvements beyond those looking to squeeze some extra levels of performance out of Doom Eternal. With AMD specifically suggesting that their latest drivers may result in a 5% improvement, however, they’re certainly well worth trying out!

Well, particularly if you’ve been looking forward to Doom Eternal and, from what we hear, the initial reviews for the game have been amazingly positive!

Where Can I Grab My Update?

Presuming you already have AMD Adrenalin or Nvidia GeForce installed, a quick check of your respective app should prompt you to upgrade to the latest version. Failing which, you can learn more (and manually download them) via the following links:

What do you think? Have you played Doom Eternal yet? If so, what are your thoughts on the game? In addition, have you noticed any improvements with the new drivers? – Let us know in the comments!