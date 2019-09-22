AMD Officially Delays The Ryzen 9 3950X Until November

Many would, with more than a little legitimacy, argue that getting hold of AMD’s HEDT line of processors is currently a bit difficult. With the standard Ryzen range seeing such huge levels of popularity, AMD is, quite sensibly, currently focusing their main manufacturing efforts on that particular aspect of the market.

It seems, however, that this shift may have led to a rather unfortunate casualty. In a report via DSOGaming, AMD has officially confirmed the delay of the Ryzen 9 3950X processor until November.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Is Delayed!

With the statement above, AMD has confirmed the delay although have added the moderate silver lining that the “wait will be well worth it”. It doesn’t perhaps come as a coincidence that the release date of the Ryzen 9 3950X will likely either match or be very close to that recently confirmed for the 3rd-generation Threadripper releases.

It does, however, also just raise overall concerns about the current issue with production lines. Particularly since their main chip manufacturer TSMC recently tripled the lead-times on their 7nm designs.

What Do We Think?

The HEDT/server-based processors are an important and growing market for AMD. As such, announcing this delay would not have been an easy decision. We do, however, believe that it is right that they place the production emphasis on the standard 3rd-generation Ryzen range. In addition, there’s not much point in releasing a product if you’re going to immediately have supply problems.

Since the release of the Ryzen 3XXX range, AMD has (at a remarkable rate) been successfully clawing back market share figures not seen for nearly 10 years. It is, of course, always disappointing to see a release delayed. AMD may, however, just simply be looking at the bigger picture here.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release of the Ryzen 9 3950X? Do you think the delay is a bad idea? – Let us know in the comments!