AMD Officially Launches the Radeon Pro W5500

Late last week, there were more than a few rumors suggesting that AMD was planning on releasing its latest Workstation based graphics card. Namely, the Radeon Pro W5500.

Well, following a formal announcement direct from AMD, it has now been confirmed. The (reasonably budget-friendly) W5500 has been launched and will hit shelves within the next couple of weeks. Want to learn more? Then keep reading!

What Does AMD Have to Say?

“Today’s design and engineering workforce pushes the boundaries of professional design applications. These increasingly mobile professionals often use multiple graphics-intensive applications simultaneously and require no-compromise performanc. To visualize, review and interact with their designs in real time. AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics harness the high-performance, power-efficient AMD RDNA architecture, 7nm process technology, high-speed GDDR6 memory, high-bandwidth PCI® Express 4.0 support and advanced software features. Expanding the AMD family of high-performance professional graphics products. They offer outstanding performance in real-world applications, rock-solid stability and superb energy efficiency. In addition, the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card delivers incredible multitasking performance. Even in demanding situations, such as allowing professionals to continue developing their design. [All] while rendering a visualization in the background.”

Features

High-Performance AMD RDNA Architecture Features a redesigned geometry engine and compute units. Delivering up to 25 percent higher performance-per-clock than the previous-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture2.

Incredible Multitasking Performance The AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card delivers outstanding multitasking performance, even in demanding situations. Offering up to 10x better-estimated application workflow performance than the competition in the SPECviewperf® 13 benchmarks under a multitasking load.3

Real-World Power Efficiency The combination of the power-efficient AMD RDNA architecture and Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise’s intelligent power management technology enables the AMD Radeon™ Pro W5500 graphics card to precisely scale to meet the power demands of professional applications. As a result, it consumes up to 32 percent less system power on average in SOLIDWORKS® solid modeling workflows than the competition.

Professional-Grade Software Radeon™ Pro Software for Enterprise offers performance improvements in each release and is optimized for demanding 24/7 computing environments. With extensive OEM platform and ISV certification testing to deliver the quality professionals demand. The latest driver (20.Q1) achieves up to an estimated 15 percent faster geomean score in the SPECviewperf® 13 benchmark than version 19.Q1 from 20194.

AMD Remote Workstation5 Allows professionals to access their physical workstations from virtually anywhere. With rich graphics experiences using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops™ or Microsoft® Remote Desktop.



How Much Will it Cost?

Marketing itself more towards the budget-conscious end of the market, the AMD Radeon W5500 will retail for a price in the region of $399. Admittedly, this isn’t a small amount of change. And, just in case it needed to be said, this probably won’t give you 4K gaming in 60FPS. Don’t forget though, this is a workstation graphics card.

If you are, however, looking for a workstation GPU, this is certainly one of the most affordable dedicated options out there!

You can check out the official AMD product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking for a new workstation graphics card? Would you prefer an AMD or Nvidia design? In addition, does this model seem like a solid option? – Let us know in the comments!