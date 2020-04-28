AMD Plans to Move to DDR5 Memory in 2022!

I think many in the industry would agree that DDR4 memory has been around for a lot longer than many expected. More so, that at the time of writing, there’s no immediate indication to suggest exactly when we’ll be making the move to DDR5.

In a report via BitTech, however, sources at AMD have claimed that Team Red will be looking to formally make the transition before the end of 2022.

AMD Plan Move to DDR5

In the report it is suggested that AMD’s current ‘development roadmap’ plans to make the mainstream transition over to DDR5 when they company releases their Zen 4 architecture. With this expected in 2022, this could finally be the time in which AMD makes a bold new move in terms of design and also likely their motherboard platform which has, to date, been very backwards compatible.

While it does all sound rather positive, however, the chances are that while AMD will make the move in 2022, Intel looks more likely to beat them to the punch in terms of DDR5’s ‘debut’.

DDR5

What Does Intel Plan?

While no exact dates have been confirmed, it is thought that Intel is much further along in terms of their DDR5 design/development and, as such, while AMD may be planning to launch it for their platform in 2022, Intel will likely be slightly ahead of them.

As for when it’ll happen, that’s entirely open to opinion. While it’s possible Intel might have something out there next year, we’d generally tend to follow 2022 as being the most logical timeframe for DDR5 to make its consumer-level debut.

Let’s be honest though, it’s been a long time coming and I’m sure we can all (just about) manage to wait a little while longer for DDR5 to hit the market!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

