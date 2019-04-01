AMD Predicted To Have 10% Server Market Share By 2020

AMD Server Market Share

At the time of writing, while the home market processor market share is seeing something of a light shift towards AMD, servers are still hugely dominated by Intel.

This is, of course, in no small part due to AMD not really having intensely pushed for the market. Not, at least, until the release of their server specific EPYC processors.

It seems, however, that Intel’s server domination might be set to not necessarily end, but reflect a significant move in favour of AMD.

EPYC

In a report via WCCFTech, while Intel still has around a 97% server market share. Based on more companies opting for AMD, however, it seems that Team Red are set to achieve over a 10% market share before the end of 2020.

Not exactly huge numbers, but in terms of the dominance Intel has, a pretty significant step in the right direction!

Why The Shift?

In the report it is believed that AMD may simply be doing a better job of securing the big deals. It should be noted that no specific names in terms of companies opting for them has been given. It is, however, a clear indication that a significant portion of the market considers the EPYC processor to be more advantageous than Intels Xeon.

This is, of course, all very early doors at the moment. In fact, it’s outright speculation. It does, however, paint yet another rosy landscape for the short-medium term future of AMD.

What do you think? Why is the market shifting in AMD’s favour? – Let us know in the comments!