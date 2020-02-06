AMD Preparing to Launch the Radeon Pro W5500?

Although generally only having a bearing for graphics professions, the AMD W-series of GPUs are highly-popular for (as you might expect) providing a suitable workstation solution at a reasonably budget-friendly price.

As such, while this may have very little bearing for some of you, a number might be curious to hear that in a report via TechPowerUp, AMD may be imminently set to launch its new W5550 GPU.

AMD W5500

The graphics card will be released as essentially a mid-tier workstation product. One looking to offer a solid compromise between performance and price. Based on the naming, it is speculated that the overall design will be based upon the recently released RX 5500 XT.

Unlike that 5500 XT, however, this one will be designed specifically (specifically, potentially maxing out all all 1,536 stream processors) for work rather than play!

When Will it Be Released and How Much Will it Cost?

Starting with the release date, it’s likely that AMD will launch this graphics card within the next couple of weeks. Admittedly, there will likely not be much of an overall fanfare when it does hit shelves. Why? Well, as above, these workstation GPUs are for a very niche market. Put simply, you don’t buy one of these for 60FPS 4K gaming.

In terms of price, however, a (not 100% confirmed, but weirdly specific) MSRP of around USD $391.57 has been cited. A price that would, essentially, see this going up against Nvidia’s Quadro P2200.

Will it be as good as Nvidia’s offering though? Well, we probably don’t have long to wait before we find out!

What do you think? Do you purchase workstation graphics cards? If so, what was the last model you got? – Let us know in the comments!