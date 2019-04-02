AMD President Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver CEO Keynote at Computex 2019

Huge Announcement Expected to Follow

Following up her CES 2019 keynote, AMD CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su is apparently delivering the CEO keynote for Computex 2019 as well. The event which takes place from May 28 to June 1st is a large tech industry gathering in Taiwan, which also happens to be Dr. Su’s birthplace.

During CES 2019, showed off their Ryzen 3 and Zen 2. This time for Computex, Dr. Su will be the headline keynote speaker held at the pre-show international press conference. Which is a first in the trade show’s 30-year history.

“Dr. Lisa Su received a special invitation to share insights about the next generation of high-performance computing,” says Mr. Walter Yeh. He is the President and CEO of TAITRA, the governing body which organizes Computex. “We look forward to her participation attracting more companies to participate in COMPUTEX,” he adds. “Bringing the latest industry insights, and jointly sharing the infinite possibilities of the technology ecosystem on this global stage.”

When is the Dr. Su’s CEO Keynote Speech Taking Place?

The 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference & CEO Keynote is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 10:00 AM. It takes place in Room 201 of the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) in Taipei, Taiwan. Moreover, the keynote topic will be “The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing”.

It is likely that Dr. Su will be unveiling AMD’s 7nm innovations, including their 3rd generation Ryzen and next-gen Navi GPUs.