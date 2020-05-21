AMD Price Drops its Ryzen 9 3900X Processor

So, here’s a piece of news that’ll likely come as no surprise to anyone, but following the official launch of the Intel Comet Lake-S lineup, AMD has formally confirmed a significant price cut to one of its most popular CPUs. Namely, the Ryzen 9 3900X.

Why have they done this? Well, put simply, just to cement the processors position as being one of the most preferable options if not in outright performance, then almost certainly at the checkout!

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

It has been confirmed that AMD will be applying around a $100 price cut to the Ryzen 9 3900X. A price that will make it around 15-20% cheaper than Intel’s new i9-10900K release. Is it worth getting though? Well, leaked benchmarks seem to suggest that while Intel has a slight advantage in terms of gaming performance, AMD’s additional core count makes up for that in more demanding tasks. In other words, they’re about (as a whole) on an even keel.

With $100 knocked off the price, however, it’s undoubtedly going to make many consumers see the 3900X as the far more preferable option.

What Do We Think?

A quick check of Amazon finds that a Ryzen 9 3900X is currently retailing for around £414. (US $419). As such, it appears that retailers are already jumping at the chance of applying these discounts and, with it being significantly less than the suggested MSRP, now seems like a fantastic time to make that upgrade! Better still, albeit likely not to the same level, we can also likely expect to see some price cuts applied to pretty much the entire 3XXX range. In other words, the launch Intel’s Comet Lake-S may have just made AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen range even better!

Will these price cuts be enough to fight off Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform though? Well, the short version is, it’ll probably be just about enough until the launch of Zen 3 later this year!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!