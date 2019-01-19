AMD Processor Design For Next-Gen Consoles Leaked?

AMD Zen / Navi Processor

At some point this year, we are fully expecting the formal announcement of the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft. There has, however, already been a number of suggestions as to exactly what kind of hardware we can expect. It has, for example, already been established that both systems will be using an AMD APU style processor.

There were, however, some rumours that took this a step further. Specifically suggesting that at least the PlayStation version will be an 8-core design.

In a report via Neowin, however, we have our first truly inciteful leak into what the processor may actually be.

8-Core Zen CPU And Navi APU

In the report, an image has leaked showing what is believed to be the base design for the processor. The leak suggests that the main processor will have the Zen+ or Zen 2 architecture. In addition to this, however, the Navi graphics (based on the APU) design will also be included and reported on a 7nm chipset design.

This is, as you might expect, a significant improvement on the current PS4/Xbox One hardware which was arguably quite dated on launch. If the next generation consoles do release in 2020 (with no confirmation as of yet), however, this would represent a pretty high-level of both processing and graphical power.

What Do We Think?

In terms of the leak itself, you have to take these things with a pinch of salt. Yes, it could be entirely legitimate, but these things can also be so easily faked just based on knowledgable speculation. There does, however, seem to be a lot of truth in this. Specifically, in that the information seems a realistic prospect of what we could expect.

We will, of course, hold fire until we get any specific confirmed details. As above, we fully expect both consoles to be announced this year. If both are, however, set to be powered by this (one way or another) then the next-gen is looking pretty solid.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!