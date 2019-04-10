AMD Processors Continue To Outsell Intel

AMD Ryzen

Regardless of your opinion of AMD as a whole, it’s hard to deny the success the company has seen with the Ryzen branding. Originally releasing in 2017, the processors proved to be hugely popular with consumers.

This success was then compounded further with the release of the 2nd-generation last year and we’ve even got the third to look forward to this Summer.

Just how well are they selling though? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, a major German retailer has reported that based on their sales figures, AMD processors are currently outselling Intel on a scale of 2 to 1.

Why Are They So Popular?

MindFactory has reported that at present, the 6-core/12-thread Ryzen 5 2600 is currently their best selling processor. This is followed by the 2700X with the similarly ‘X’ branded 2600 falling in pretty closely.

Comparatively, while the Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K are selling well, their sales figures are not good enough to topple the success of Ryzen.

Why Are They Selling So Well?

It’s largely boils down to two factors. Namely, availability and price. The AMD Ryzen processors are, comparatively, significantly less expensive than their Intel counterparts.

Admittedly, Intel processors are generally faster at gaming. Sometimes though, people just have to move forward with what they can afford. In that regard, the AMD Ryzen processor certainly puts a huge tick in that box.

With the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors due to release this Summer, it’ll be interesting to see if AMD can keep this momentum going!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!