AMD Promise When It Brings Ray Tracing It’ll Be Worth It

AMD Talk Ray Tracing

With CES 2019 drawing to a close, certainly one of the stand-out announcements was the reveal of the Radeon VII graphics card. Offering performance reportedly on a par with the Nvidia 2080 (and possibly a little bit better) it certainly looks to be one of AMD’s most competitive cards for quite some time. There was, however, quite a notable exclusion from it.

Namely, that it did not feature ray tracing of DLSS. Some of the biggest features as part of the Nvidia 20XX series. It seems, however, that in a report via PCGamesN, while AMD is aware of the technology it doesn’t want to bring it to the market until it is ready.

It’s A Fair Point!

While the lack of either of these features in the Radeon VII is disappointing, there is a logic to it. While Nvidia might have blown us away with the announcement of ray tracing, the practical application of it still seems a year or two away. Sure, you can play games like Battlefield V with it turned on, but the drop in performance it creates is pretty substantial. Even, despite new updates to the GeForce software.

Wait Until It’s Ready

AMD is essentially letting Nvidia sort out all of the teething problems that will come with the adoption of ray tracing. Then, in a year or so, AMD will step in with their own product that may work flawlessly on launch. Nvidia is essentially trying to serve the meal piping hot, straight out of the oven, and expects people to enjoy eating it as it burns their mouth. AMD, however, is going to let it cool down a little before presenting it to you.

I don’t think that’s a bad idea.

What do you think? – let us know in the comments!