AMD Radeon 19.7.3 Driver Increases 5700 (XT) Idle Fan Speeds

The release of the AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards have so far proven to be very popular with consumers. It seems, however, that gamers still enjoying GTA V were having issues. Specifically that (for reasons unclear) 5700 owners were experiencing regular in-game crashes.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, there is a bit of a good news/bad news scenario. The good news is that the latest 19.7.3 driver has now corrected the issue. The bad news is that it has also (inexplicably) resulted in idle fan speeds increasing by over 50%.

AMD Radeon 19.7.3 Ups Idle Fan Speed

In the report, it has been suggested that since the update was applied, the 5700 graphics card saw idle fan speeds increase by 57% while the XT version increased by a whopping 66%.

As part of the official notes, AMD has provided no reasoning why fan idle speeds have been increased so much. It is, therefore, something of a mystery.

What Should I Do?

Well, the short answer seems to be determined on if you play GTA V or not. If you do, regularly, then the update seems the logical choice. If you don’t, however, it’s probably best to skip this until the next official update is released. Well, unless AMD applies a hotfix or an answer to why these idle fan speeds have gone up.

For the moment, however, we’re simply left to speculate! – You can download the update via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!