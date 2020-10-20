AMD Radeon 20.10.1 Drivers Now Available

/ 8 seconds ago
AMD Radeon 20.10.1 Drivers Now Available

AMD has just released the latest version of the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition drivers. The update brings the drives to Version 20.10.1 beta. Of course, the update is packed with optimisations and fixes for a bunch of new games too.

AMD Radeon 20.10.1

world of warcraft shadowlands

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One, Watch_Dogs: Legion, DiRT 5 early access and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Pre-Patch have all received new optimisations. So if you’re planning on playing those this week, you’ll want to grab the new beta driver.

There’s the usual range of bug fixes too. They’ve addressed audio instability issues for AV receivers pulling digital audio from HDMI ports on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards. There’s a fix for flicking displays when using multiple monitors and the Vulkan API. There’s even a fix for the screensaver crash on some 5000 series cards.

Optimisations

  • Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • DiRT 5 Early Access
  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Pre-Patch

Fixed Issues

  • Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Desktop may experience frame rate fluctuation when exiting a Vulkan API game with Radeon FreeSync enabled on two or more display system configurations.
  • Uploading or streaming content to YouTube may be unavailable or not working correctly.
  • Genshin Impact is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.
  • Some specific Windows screensavers such as ‘Bubbles’ may cause an application crash when applied on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Graphical corruption may occur on desktop or at idle when two or more connected high refresh rate displays are Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition releases from Radeon Software 2019 Edition releases via Radeon Settings may sometimes fail with an error message.

Known Issues

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend