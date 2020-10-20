AMD Radeon 20.10.1 Drivers Now Available

AMD has just released the latest version of the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition drivers. The update brings the drives to Version 20.10.1 beta. Of course, the update is packed with optimisations and fixes for a bunch of new games too.

AMD Radeon 20.10.1

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One, Watch_Dogs: Legion, DiRT 5 early access and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Pre-Patch have all received new optimisations. So if you’re planning on playing those this week, you’ll want to grab the new beta driver.

There’s the usual range of bug fixes too. They’ve addressed audio instability issues for AV receivers pulling digital audio from HDMI ports on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards. There’s a fix for flicking displays when using multiple monitors and the Vulkan API. There’s even a fix for the screensaver crash on some 5000 series cards.

Optimisations

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods

Watch Dogs: Legion

DiRT 5 Early Access

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Pre-Patch

Fixed Issues

Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Desktop may experience frame rate fluctuation when exiting a Vulkan API game with Radeon FreeSync enabled on two or more display system configurations.

Uploading or streaming content to YouTube may be unavailable or not working correctly.

Genshin Impact is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.

Some specific Windows screensavers such as ‘Bubbles’ may cause an application crash when applied on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Graphical corruption may occur on desktop or at idle when two or more connected high refresh rate displays are Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Upgrading to Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition releases from Radeon Software 2019 Edition releases via Radeon Settings may sometimes fail with an error message.

Known Issues