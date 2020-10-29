AMD Radeon 6000 – Great, But Too Expensive?

So, it’s official. AMD has confirmed the launch of their brand new Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards and, if you watched the streamed event yesterday evening, then you should already know that in terms of gaming potential, it seems that Team Red may finally have some GPUs capable of not only competing with some of the very best designs Nvidia currently has but even potentially beating them in many regards!

Now, while we should, of course, take any benchmarks or figures AMD has provided here with a grain of salt, based on the information, it seems pretty clear that (at least under certain circumstances) the entire range of confirmed graphics cards is really potent! – Let’s take a quick look at some of the details:

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT – $999

Representing their (presumable) absolute top-of-the-line model, the 6900 XT has been directly pitted against the powerhouse Nvidia 3090 and, in many instances, it seems to nicely trade blows offering roughly, and on average, about the exact same level of performance.

Coming with 16GB of GDDR6 memory as well, while it’s nowhere near as much as the 3090 (in terms of VRAM, but we should also note the price), this still represents a really sweet spot in terms of 4K gaming performance. Plus, at the risk of seeming to play it down, that boost clock speed is pretty ridiculous!

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT – $649

On the surface of things, the 6800 XT shares many similar specifications to the 6900 XT with the key difference being a lower compute unit count. While it will be curious to see just how much of a difference that gap does make in overall performance (particularly in testing such as video rendering), again, the RX 6800 XT easily trades gaming blows with the Nvidia 3080.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 – $579

While AMD has chosen to directly compare the RX 6800 to the 2080 Ti, the most logical battleground expected for this GPU is with the newly released Nvidia 3070. Given that this is, comparatively, a little bit more expensive, we are hoping that it is capable of just managing to edge out the performance.

Will it though? Well, based on the 2080 Ti figures below, it certainly seems more than a little possible!

What Do We Think?

Until we have tested these graphics cards ourselves, which will be in the very near future, while we are highly impressed with the performance figures offered here, we will hold fire on heaping praise on AMD right at this particular moment.

The only thing we will go as far as to say is that we suspect that the pricing of these GPUs (with the exception of the 6900 XT which is excellently pitted against the Nvidia 3090) is perhaps just a little bit too high to tempt over consumers who have been adamantly purchasing Nvidia GPUs for the last 10-15 years. For just $50 lower, it seems like the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series would be a total no-brainer, but… hmm… to me, they are perhaps just a little too close to massively tip the scales in their favor.

Where Can I Watch The Event?

With the event broadcast on AMD's official, YouTube channel, if you want to check that out, click on the link here! – Alternatively, if you want to see Andy's live reaction to the launch, you can check out the video below!

