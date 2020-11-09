AMD Radeon 6800 XT Pictured with the Nvidia RTX 3070

With the AMD Radeon 6800 XT set to release on November 18th, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding this graphics card and particularly when you consider the comparative benchmarks AMD released on its launch. Put simply, although pending confirmation, it looks like Team Red may not have just found the means to compete with Nvidia, but in many regards, their GPUs may actually be some of the best around!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, while we don’t have any comparative performance figures, images have leaked online showing both the AMD Radeon 6800 XT and Nvidia RTX 3070 in a direct visual comparison.

AMD Radeon 6800 XT VS Nvidia RTX 3070

On a very basic level, we can ascertain that while the AMD Radeon 6800 XT will be an ever so slightly thicker graphics card, it does appear to be (roughly) about 1cm shorter in length. More so, and while I daresay some of you will disagree, the AMD GPU (albeit, seemingly the reference design) does appear to have a far more visually appealing aesthetic. Not only in terms of the fans and their placement but also on the exposed side showing the radiator and power connections. The AMD GPU just looks a lot cleaner!



Oh, and if you’re wondering about the manufacturer, apparently these are both ‘Sapphire’ GPUs.

Lenovo Pre-Built Systems!

All of the leaked images have reportedly come directly from Lenovo and it is believed that both of these graphics cards will shortly be utilized within some of their pre-built gaming PC systems. Albeit, given that this information was released on Chinese social media, it’s unclear as to whether this will be the case (for certain) within western markets.

With just 10 days to go until the release of the Radeon 6800 XT, however, rest assured that we’ll be more than ready to bring you the benchmarks as soon as the NDA breaks!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!