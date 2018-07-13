AMD Releases Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.7.1

AMD 18.7.1 Targets Earthfall With Massive Performance Boost

After a slow start to summer, AMD is back into the thick of things with more driver releases. Kicking off the first driver for July, we have the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.7.1. The new release aims to support the launch of Earthfall which is set to happen this week. Along with improves support for Earthfall, we also have a number of other fixes. Finally, AMD has also updated the list of known issues. As expected, the new driver is a beta optional release.

For Earthfall, AMD is citing some serious performance gains. Running RX Vega 56 will net you 28% faster performance while the RX 560 sees similar gains at 27%. The RX 580 falls a bit short at just 22% improvement but that is still pretty good. With such massive performance gains, who knows how much is being left on the table for other titles. With increased driver investment AMD cards could shine even more.

AMD Continues to Tackle New Bugs

Furthermore, we have other fixed issues. Some notable draws are fixes to Fortnite Season 5 and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Other driver fixes include bugs that affected display mode visibility, idle memory clocks and DisplayPort display flickering. For known issues, cursor lag, and clock speed issues with Windows DVR persist. There are also issues with Radeon WattMan reporting for multi-GPU systems among others.

Overall, AMD is doing pretty well with their drivers. While new bugs do pop up now and again, the experience over the past couple of years has been positive. The increased investment into drivers is really paying off. Current rumours point to few launches coming up this year. With more time, perhaps the driver team will have more resources to improve current GPUs and APUs even more. You can find the full release notes and download links here.