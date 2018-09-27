AMD Radeon Adrenalin 18.9.3 Optimisation Drivers Released

We’ve got more than a few AAA-game releases coming up in October. In fact, as a whole, October is shaping up to perhaps best the best month of the year. At the very least, the biggest! As such, it’s no surprise to see that AMD has released a new update to their Adrenalin drivers.

The new update though will provide some optimisations for games including Assassins Creed Odyssey and Forza Horizon 4.

Update Notes

As part of the update, the following notes have been released;

Support For

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

Up to 3% faster performance in Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.3 on the Radeon™ RX 580 graphics card than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.1 at 1920×1080 (1080p).RS-254

Up to 5% faster performance in Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.3 on the Radeon™ RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.1 at 2560×1440 (1440p).RS-255

Forza Horizon 4 (actual optimisation undisclosed).

Fixed Issues

Stutter may be observed when exceeding Radeon FreeSync range in certain high framerate scenarios.

System configurations with 16 CPU cores may experience a random system reboot during installation when upgrading Radeon Software from a version older than RSAE 18.8.1.

Known Issues

Some AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors with Radeon™ Vega Graphics system configurations may experience a black screen during installation downgrade to a previous Radeon Software version. A recommended workaround is to perform a clean install during Radeon Software installation.

Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle.

Your existing drivers should prompt you for the update. If they do not, however, you can manually download them from the link here!