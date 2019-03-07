AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.3.1 Driver Released

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.3.1

With a bunch of highly-anticipated gaming releases on the horizon, it isn’t unusual to see new graphics card drivers released to provide some optimisation features. For example, we have recently seen Nvidia update their drivers pre-empting some big releases.

For those of you with AMD graphics cards, however, there’s no need to feel left out! The latest AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2019 19.3.1 drivers have just been released offering specific support for releases such as Devil May Cry V.

Release Notes!

Support For;

Devil May Cry™ 5 Up to 4% average performance gains with AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.1 vs 19.2.3 on Devil May Cry 5 with Radeon RX Vega 64. RS-287



Fixed Issues

Radeon WattMan settings changes may intermittently not apply on AMD Radeon VII.

Mouse lag or system slowdown is observed for extended periods of time with two or more displays connected and one display switched off.

ACER™ KG251Q display may experience a black screen when connected via DisplayPort™ and enabled at 240hz.

Video playback may become green or experience corruption when dragging the Movies and TV application to an HDR enabled display.

Where Can I Download The Update?

If you already have the Adranaline software installed, if you open the application you should be prompted to make the update. If, however, this does not work, you can manually download the driver via the link here.

What do you think? Have you ever noticed any significant improvements following a driver update? – Let us know in the comments!