AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 19.12.3 Driver Update is Released

AMD graphics card owners, it’s that time again! Yes, the latest AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 drivers are out now (19.12.3) and although we appreciate that these updates can seem like a constant thorn in the side (considering how regularly they seem to come out), this time around it’s packing a heap-load of useful fixes and improvements.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 19.12.3

So, what’s been fixed or improved in this latest update? – Well the official notes (which you can read in full here) cite the following:

Game and boost clocks may be incorrectly reported for Radeon™ RX 5500 XT graphics products in Radeon Software.

Radeon Software Install may experience an error and fail to detect AMD graphics hardware when a certain WiFi adapter is enabled in the system.

Rocket League™ may crash or experience an application hang after performing a task switch.

A black screen may occur when Performance Metrics Overlay is open and changing game resolution.

After disabling Radeon Software Overlay users may still see the toast messages for the overlay shortcut while in fullscreen games.

Audio from custom scenes may continue to play after recording or streaming has been stopped.

Installer audio has been reduced as it was too loud on some system configurations.

Some users may be unable to select drop downs in graphics settings for Tessellation Mode.

Radeon ReLive may appear to be missing or not available to install on some system configurations with Hyper-V enabled.

Newly added game profiles may fail to enable the currently selected global graphics settings options in their profile.

Performing an auto update from web to Adrenalin 2020 Edition from Adrenalin 2019 Edition may fail with an error code.

The Fix List Continues…

Improved Radeon Chill experience when using a gaming mouse.

Switching between borderless and fullscreen in some games when Performance Overlay is enabled and Radeon FreeSync is enabled may cause stuttering.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries™ may experience black corruption near the bottom of the screen close to the player model.

Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for DirectX® 9 applications when enabled in the global graphics settings options.

Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive™.

The custom stream option may fail to present users with a url box to choose their endpoint.

DirectML Media Filters may fail to apply Upscale and Denoise when attempting to do both at the same time on one image.

Some Radeon FreeSync enabled displays may experience LFC intermittently enabling mid game causing poor performance or stutter.

A grey box may prevent users from setting custom hotkeys in the scene editor.

Performing Auto Tuning for graphics clocks on Radeon RX 5700 XT may result in an extremely high OC or unstable OC.

Some games may experience instability and screen loss or control loss when performing a task switch when the Gaming profile is set in Radeon Software which enables Radeon Enhanced Sync.

Radeon Image Sharpening may fail to enable in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™.

HDCP 2.2 enabled content may fail to play on some Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

Where Can I Download It?

As always, presuming you have AMD Adrenalin installed on your system, a quick check of it should prompt you to download this latest version. If, however, that is not working, you can manually download the drivers via the link here!

The only mildly amusing we take away from this update is that the recent issue in regards to the search for Aliens has now been included in the remaining ‘known issues.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!