AMD Radeon Entry-Level GPU (6600 XT?) Specs Leak!

With AMD now having firmly established both their high-end and mid-tier graphics card releases (albeit, good luck getting any of them at the moment) there is, of course, still the matter of their more budget/entry-level focused designs. Now, in this regard, news surrounding the Navi 23 and Navi 24 GPUs has been somewhat light. And just to clarify, despite the higher number, this is essentially a weaker design than the prior Navi 21 (Radeon 6900, etc.) or Navi 23 (6700 XT) graphics cards.

Following a post by reliable leak source ‘@KittyYYuko‘, however, not only have some specifications of these upcoming Navi 23 GPUs been revealed, but they’re also suggesting that an official launch might be just on the horizon!

AMD Radeon Entry-Level GPUs

So, starting off with something rather obvious, the specifications are reportedly taken from the Navi 23 design are lower than the Navi 22 architecture in pretty much every single respect. It’s certainly not concrete, but it suggests that the comparative performance will be around 10-15% lower. Albeit, something certainly worth noting is that even though this will represent a ‘budget’ model, it will still feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Not the fastest or largest capacity, but certainly good enough for modern 1080p gaming.

And speaking of 1080p gaming, well, it would appear that this is exactly who AMD is targeting this yet unconfirmed model (probably something like the 6600 XT or 6500). AMD did, after all, push the 6900 as a 4K card, the 6700 XT as 1440p, and as such, we’re just waiting to see what they have for 1080p!

Cezanne Desktop APU

~June



Dimgray Cavefish GPU

<For Premium 1080p Gaming>

~1440p < RTX 3060 < 1080p

~April

~CNY 2,499

~32 Compute Units

~About 236 mm2

~64MB Infinity Cache

~128-bit 16Gbps GDDR6 with 8GB VRAM — Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko) March 18, 2021

When Will We Know More?

As part of the leak, it has been suggested that AMD will formally launch this new (or these new) graphics cards in June this year. So, if you are happily gaming away at 1080p resolution and are looking towards an affordable upgrade, you may certainly want to check this out. In regards to how good it will be though, well, take the details above (as always with leaks) with a grain of salt and get ready to see Dr. Lisa Su make some kind of announcement (hopefully) within the next 3-4 months!

