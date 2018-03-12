AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 Technology Arriving on Xbox One

New Features Arriving via Updates

During the latest Inside Xbox update news, Antal Tungler from AMD delivered some interesting announcement regarding the console. AMD of course, powers the Microsoft devices and are now brining their AMD Radeon FreeSync support to Xbox. FreeSync technology helps get rid of tearing and stuttering, syncrhonizing refreshrate between the console and the display. That means those with a FreeSync compatible display will be able to experience a smoother and seamless gaming experience.

Which Consoles Are Getting FreeSync Support?

This feature is not just exclusive to the Xbox One X, but to Xbox One and Xbox One S as well. In addition to 1440p support, this gives Xbox One X and One S users a leg up over other consoles. Improving not just image quality but gameplay experience as well. The update also adds support for Auto Low Latency Mode on TVs later in 2018. This includes select models from Samsung.

Auto Low Latency Mode will recognize when a game is being played and automatically switch your TV to a low-latency mode. This will enable you to continue using some of your TVs video processing options while you’re watching a movie or Mixer stream, but be comfortable that any post-processing will automatically be turned off when you switch back over to a game.

AMD actually keeps a list of FreeSync displays on their website, which you can check out by following this link. It has the specs, size and resolution listed. So it should help users narrow down their choice of display before purchasing.

What Other Features are Being Added to Xbox This Spring?

Xbox players will also now be able to share clips or screenshots directly to Twitter. Users can link their Xbox account to their Twitter account. From then on every screenshot will automatically be added to their Twitter media library. To make sharing even easier, Xbox will also automatically recommend hashtags relevant to the content.

The Microsoft Edge browser is also getting an update on Xbox One. The browser now looks and feels more like Microsoft Edge on Windows 10, which is fast and smoother than previous browsing experiences. Users will be able to download and upload files directly to and from the Xbox One. This includes photos and videos, and even access media from attached storage devices.

For more update details, check out the latest Inside Xbox News recap, or watch the full 2-hour coverage video below:

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video