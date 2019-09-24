AMD Radeon RX 5300XT said to have 4GB of GDDR5 Memory

There is an old metaphor about waiting ages for a bus and then having two turn up at once. Well, it certainly feels like that as the moment as the AMD 5XXX graphics card range is really starting to heat-up now.

We have, of course, already seen the release of the highly-popular 5700 (and XT) models. These were, however, just the first of a whole upcoming range planned to utilize the Navi 7nm design architecture. Earlier today we reported on how benchmarks for the 5500 graphics card had appeared online and we’re back again now with even more AMD graphics card news. This time, however, it seems that some details have leaked surrounding the 5300XT.

AMD Radeon 5300XT Graphics Card

In a report via Videocardz, while the information on the 5300XT is still more than a little sketchy. Early indications are suggesting that it will be released as (essentially) an ultra-budget graphics cards. One of the main factors in this is the belief that it will use 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

Now, as you might be aware, most modern graphics cards have now transitioned over to GDDR6. As such, this rumour, if true, would mean that the Radeon 5300XT would be a very curious creature indeed.

What Do We Think?

If AMD does go ahead with this graphics card, based on this information, the only conclusion we can draw is that the 5300XT is going to be one of the lowest (if not the bottom) of the 5XXX range.

There is, however, always a market for cheap graphics cards that can offer a fair entry-level of performance. The leak did, however, give us another little tidbit in that the model was reportedly featured on a B550 motherboard. That, in itself, would be interesting and could ultimately lead to a release (for both) at some point next month.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!