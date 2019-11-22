AMD Radeon RX 5500 Benchmarks Leak

We all knew that in terms of AMD graphics card releases, Team Red wasn’t planning on just releasing the 5700 and XT. For example, we’ve heard more than a few rumours to suggest that a higher-tier card is currently in development with at least 2 more that will be targeted towards entry-level designs. In other words, there is going to be a 5XXX series, eventually.

Of these more budget-friendly cards, the two that are first rumoured to be on the way include the 5300 and 5500. Releases that may have just taken a significant step closer to the retail shelves.

In a report via TechSpot ‘benchmark’ figures from the AMD RX 5500 graphics card have leaked online. Just how good is it though?…

AMD Radeon RX 5500

Now, we should note that at the time of writing, there is very little in the way of concrete evidence to suggest whether the numbers provided are correct and legitimate. It wouldn’t, after all, be the first time that such a leak proved to be fake. As such, we’re not going go as far to say that this is nailed-on confirmation of performance.

So, with that little disclaimer out of the way, with a reported 3DMark Firestrike score of 12,111 points, it would seem to place the card on par with OEM overclocked AMD 580s and Nvidia 1660 graphics cards.

While this may not sound particularly impressive, there are some important factors to consider with this. Namely, that this is an early and presumably ‘basic’ 5500 graphics card.

What Do We Think?

As this is an early release reference model, at best, this Radeon RX 5500 will be operating on its base clock speed. As such, when it formally hits the market (particularly under OEM partners) this should prove to be a lot faster. Remember as well, this has been directly compared to graphics cards which have seen some pretty hefty OEM overclocks. In other words, although a solid early indicator, this level of performance is not set in stone. We expect it to be a lot better when it hits shelves!

We’re not saying that the RX 5500 is going to be a world-beater. If it can provide a level of performance above the AMD 580 and Nvidia 1660 at a better price, however, then it truly is going to be a more than excellent budget-friendly GPU option. We will, of course, reserve final opinion until one is sitting in our test bench.

As for when that will happen, well, we’re ready and waiting AMD!

What do you think? Are you interested in any of the upcoming AMD GPU releases? Do you think the 5500 may be the new budget-friendly go-to option? – Let us know in the comments!