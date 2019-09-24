AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak

With the release of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 (and XT) graphics card, and their current popularity, it is easy to forget that these are just the first of a range of releases planned that utilizes their new Navi 7nm technology.

In regards to those other GPUs, however, news to date has been rather slim. In a report via Videocardz though, we have our first glimpse at one of the new graphics cards as the AMD Radeon RX 5500 has appeared in benchmarks.

AMD Radeon RX 5500

The 5500 is set to represent the ‘budget-friendly’ model of what will become the 5XXX range. While these benchmarks don’t tell us a whole lot about the performance (nor how much it will cost) it does confirm one major aspect.

Namely, that if the graphics card is available, particularly for benchmarking, then it surely must be more or less ready and, as such, prime for an announcement any time now!

What Do We Think?

The main key factor in this graphics card is how it will compare to their prior models. At present, the best of the ‘budget-friendly’ graphics cards under the AMD banner is the 570 or 580. Graphics cards that are, incidentally, still more than solid today. Despite their now aging Polaris architecture. Alternatively, perhaps this will offer Nvidia some competition for their 1660/Ti. Models which, at least at the time of writing, have very little comparatively from Team Red.

We will, of course, keep you posted. This could, however, be very interesting for those of you either looking for a new cheap build or, perhaps, your first gaming PC.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!