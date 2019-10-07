AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics Cards Announced

It looks like the rumour mill was right on the money this last few weeks. We knew it was going to be made official pretty soon. The mid-range AMD Radeon RX 5500 series is coming very soon. The cards will feature the new 7nm Navi architecture, paired with some GDDR6 memory.

AMD Radeon RX 5500

There will be three models in the new range. The RX 5500M will be the base model, with M most likely denoting a mobile version and the RX 5500 will be the standard model in the range. However, there will also be a Radeon RX 5500 XT leading the pack. However, we suspect the main difference is 4GB vs 8GB models. Undoubtedly they’re targeted at 1080p gaming and mid-range 1440p performance too.

GDDR6

With 8GB of GDDR6 over a 128-bit bus, the card should perform close to the RX 580 in regards to memory performance. However, it should beat that cards overall performance given the 7nm process. The card features 6.4Bn transistors vs the 5.7Bn found on Polaris.

Stream Processors

Every model here will come with 1408 stream processors (22CU), this includes the mobile version. The main difference will be in the clock speeds and memory sizes. That’s a smart move for AMD, as it keeps things simple from a production aspect. It also leaves the range less complex than what Nvidia is doing right now. There are so many GTX cards right now, I can’t be bothered to count.

Full Range

So it’ll go in this order, nice and simple.

RX 5500 Mobile

RX 5500

RX 5500 XT

RX 5700

RX 5700 XT

We have no prices on the cards yet or a release date. However, we know they will be available this quarter, so stay tuned for an update very soon. However, with RX 580 still proving to be good value on the market, and even the GTX 1650 series, I’m eager to see how this one is priced.