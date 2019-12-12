AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT MSRP Prices Leak Before Launch

Today marks the official launch of the AMD Radeon 5500 (and XT) graphics card and although we will have a lot more news on that subject later (as the embargo expires), that hasn’t stopped a number of sources accidentally leaking their information a little bit early. You only have to check the link here to see how much has been revealed from the range over just the last couple of days.

In a report via Videocardz, however, perhaps one of the most speculated aspects of the new GPUs has finally been confirmed. Yes, we have our MSRP prices for AMD Radeon 5500 XT and, if we’re being honest, it’s not looking too great.

AMD Radeon 5500 XT MSRP Prices Confirmed

Before we reveal the prices, it is important to highlight one key point. The figures revealed are MSRP prices. As such, they will likely be slightly higher when they have hit retailers via the various AIB partners. In other words, do not expect to pick one up for this price today.

So, with that out of the way, how much do they cost?…

AMD Radeon 5500 XT (4GB VRAM) – $169

AMD Radeon 5500 XT (8GB VRAM) – $199

Taking into consideration the above factor, we can likely (and largely) expect to see these roughly increase by 10-25% (and perhaps more for some of the more ‘special’ cards) when they hit retailing shelves later today.

What Do We Think?

Well, based on the chart provided by Videocardz, it’s pretty clear that (comparatively speaking) these graphics cards are going to be a little bit more expensive than many would’ve hoped. The obvious concern is that on a ‘bang for buck’ scale, you’re going to be far better spending less on an older AMD 5XX Polaris card or a tiny-bit more on an entry-level Nvidia.

As above, it will all boil down to performance and, with the official launch set for 2 pm this afternoon, rest assured we’ll be ready to tell you what we think about them!