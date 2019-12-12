AMD Radeon RX 5600 SKUs Confirm Upcoming Releases

While today might be all about the launch of the AMD Radeon 5500 (and XT) graphics cards, it shouldn’t be forgotten that these will simply represent just the 2nd of a planned range of 5XXX cards from Team Red.

In something that may slip under the radar, however, a report via TechPowerUp has found something interesting regarding a new upcoming GPU. A number of newly issued SKU registrations from ASUS has all but confirmed that an AMD Radeon 5600 graphics card is on the way!

ASUS Register AMD Radeon 5600 Graphics Card SKUs

In the report, ASUS has registered various AMD Radeon 5600 graphics cards. Specifically, under their ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Dual lines branding. While the early (and very speculative news) suggests that this range may simply represent ‘watered-down’ 5700 GPUs, it seems pretty clear that AMD will be targeting Nvidia’s 1660 Super (and comparative cards) with this range. Well, at least in terms of expected performance levels.

Unlike the 5500 range (that comes in 4GB/8GB variants), however, the 5600 is going to be a little different. Namely, that it is (practically) confirmed to be releasing with 6GB and 8GB variants. Something that would bring it more ‘inline’ with Nvidia’s VRAM structure.

What Do We Think?

As we said earlier, it can sometimes be easy to forget that AMD has a lot of plans with its latest series of graphics cards. While we likely shouldn’t expect the AMD Radeon 5600 to arrive until at least early to mid-2020 it is, at least in theory, shaping up to be a solid ‘bang for buck’ card. One that will (or should) offer decent levels of performance for a price (based on the 5500) in the highly competitive $250 area.

For today, however, we can enjoy seeing what’s to be made of the Radeon 5500 (and XT). Tomorrow, however, most will surely be moving their attention onto the 5600.

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new graphics card? If so, which model are you thinking of getting? What do you think AMD is aiming for with their 5600 GPU? – Let us know in the comments!