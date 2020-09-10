AMD Radeon RX 6000 ‘Sample’ Images Leak Online

Earlier today, we saw AMD officially confirm that (all going well) their RDNA 2 (Big Navi) graphics card technology should be formally unveiled on October 28th. In other words, we may be just a little over 6 weeks away from finally finding out just how good (or bad) it might be! Specifically, when in direct comparison against Nvidia and their 30XX graphics cards which, by that point, should be pretty well established in terms of performance levels.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, although we suggesting taking it with a grain of salt, images have leaked online that claim to be taken from a Radeon 6000 engineering sample graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6000

In terms of specific details, the images don’t really reveal much and, in truth, it’s only considered to be an AMD Radeon RX 6000 because the source claims it to be. As such, it’s entirely possible that these images are fake and are merely looking to tap into the hype surrounding the AMD announcement.

If they are proven to be correct, however, the more eagle-eyed members of the hardware community are suggesting that this GPU design may be ‘limited’ to 256-bit bandwidth memory. Something that would have it quite notably lower than the Nvidia 3090.

What Do We Think?

So, if these images are correct, this particular AMD graphics card will likely not be as fast or strong as the Nvidia 3090… In other news, the sky is blue and the grass is green! Put simply, for all the ‘Big Navi’ news and rumors we’ve seen over the last year, every single indication has put this new GPU range from Team Red to be more on par with the best of the Nvidia 20XX range rather than the new 30XX designs.

So, when the Radeon 6000 series does land, while we’re hoping it will give Nvidia’s new GPUs some competition, we’re more than likely still looking within the realms of solid competition for the mid to upper-mid tier of consumers. Given that is where the vast majority of consumers either look or want to reside, however, we’re hopeful that they’ll live up to the hype AMD has certainly not done much to downplay!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!