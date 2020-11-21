AMD Radeon RX 6700 (XT) to Launch in January with 12GB VRAM?

With the recently released Radeon 6800 (and XT) graphics cards managing to successfully steal a lot of the limelight away from Nvidia’s top-end designs, while supply levels seem to be annoyingly low (regardless of which side of the GPU fence you sit on) it seems pretty clear that while it may have taken a very long time, AMD is officially back in the game!

It should be noted though that, similar to Nvidia, AMD has begun its new Radeon 6000 range by releasing the highest specification models first. In other words, more graphics cards, yet unannounced, are definitely on the way and in specific regards to the Radeon 6700 (and XT), rumors are already suggesting that they might come with some pretty healthy amounts of graphical memory!

NV22 XT 186-211 W TGP (RX 6700 XT) 🧐

NV22 XTL 146-156 W TGP (RX 6700?)

12 GB GDDR6 — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) November 20, 2020

AMD Radeon RX 6700 (XT) Graphics Cards

Reportedly set to feature the AMD Navi 22 chipset design, with a 192-bit memory bus, it seems (through the technical specifications associated with this design) that the Radeon RX 6700 (and XT) will hit the market (probably in January) with a VRAM quantity of 12GB.

So, in terms of modern AAA-gaming, this definitely represents a pretty sweet amount to have, and, with the ‘Big Navi’ architecture backing it up, when compared to the already decent 5700 XT, consumers can likely expect to see some notably higher clock speeds!

When Will We Know More?

AMD is expected to launch its next wave of Radeon 6000 graphics cards in January. And as above, the 6700 does seem to represent the next logical step. So if you are currently in the market for a new GPU, but find the current models ‘available’ a little prohibitive in terms of price, good (or at least better) things are (probably) on the way!

As for how good they will be though, well, keep checking in as we expect to see a lot more leaks surrounding them (for both Nvidia and AMD) in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!