AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Card Preview

The time has finally come… well, almost come, to show you everything that AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT has to offer. Today, we can dive into many of the features, specifications and design of the card. This is the new AMD flagship card, something I don’t personally feel we’ve really seen them product since the VEGA 64, so you know it’s going to be something pretty special.

We’ve all seen a bunch of leaked benchmarks, and I suspect we’ll see more in the coming days. Things certainly look exciting there, but I can’t really comment on those here, yet.

AMD is expecting this to be a very fast card, and I think that’s reflected in their price projections. It’s not short on features either, being their first consumer gaming GPU to offer up DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX, Radeon Image Sharpening, and *drum roll please* Ray Tracing in a single card. There’s also the work AMD is doing on their own DLSS style technology too, VRR HDMI, and all the other bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from high-end gaming hardware.

AAA Gaming

Truly immersive gaming experiences with DirectX 12 Ultimate

A robust visual feature set enabled by AMD FidelityFX

Draw out more detail with Radeon Image Sharpening

One-click overclocking with Radeon Software Performance Tuning Presets

eSports Gaming and Beyond

No tearing, no stuttering, just gaming on over 1300 monitors with AMD FreeSync Technology

Get the competitive edge with lower input latency with Radeon Anti-lag

Extra performance when needed with Radeon Boost

What AMD Had to Say

“The AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, powered by AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, featuring 72 powerful enhanced Compute Units, 128 MB of all-new AMD Infinity Cache and 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, is engineered to deliver ultra-high frame rates and serious 4K resolution gaming.” – AMD

Specifications