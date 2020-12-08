AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Watch Dogs Legion 6. Dirt 5 7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla 8. Godfall 9. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 10. Horizon Zero Dawn 11. Final Fantasy XV 12. Borderlands 3 13. Metro Exodus 14. Control 15. Far Cry New Dawn 16. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 17. Wolfenstein Youngblood 18. Ray Tracing & DLSS 19. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 20. Final Thoughts 21. View All Pages

Today is a very exciting day here at eTeknix, as we finally have the flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card in for testing. What’s most exciting is that this is meant to be faster than the RX 6800 XT… I mean, duh! However, the 6800 XT was already extremely fast, even managing to put Nvidia firmly in their place in quite a few benchmarks, which hasn’t happened for quite some time. Now with this faster card, we could see AMD topple the best cards Nvidia has to offer in terms of price AND performance.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The new card comes equipped with 80 Compute Units, 80 Ray Accelerators, which gives it an incredible 5120 Stream Processors and 320 Texture Units! It comes with a Game Frequency of up to 2015 MHz and a Boost frequency of up to 2250 MHz. That’s >10% more than the 6800 XT, which has 72 CU, 4608 Stream Processors and 288 Texture Units. So there’s no doubting that this will be a fairly fast card! Plus, with AMD’s latest (and greatest) cooler design built-in, their reference cards are rivalling AIB cards these days. Enough chatter, let’s do this.

Features

Truly immersive gaming experiences with DirectX 12 Ultimate

A robust visual feature set enabled by AMD FidelityFX

Draw out more detail with Radeon Image Sharpening

One-click overclocking with Radeon Software Performance Tuning Presets

No tearing, no stuttering, just gaming on over 1300 monitors with AMD FreeSync Technology

Get the competitive edge with lower input latency with Radeon Anti-lag

Extra performance when needed with Radeon Boost

AMD Smart Access Memory Support

Bonus, it even comes with a slick AMD mouse mat in the box, because… why the heck not!

What AMD Had to Say