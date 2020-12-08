AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card Review
Today is a very exciting day here at eTeknix, as we finally have the flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card in for testing. What’s most exciting is that this is meant to be faster than the RX 6800 XT… I mean, duh! However, the 6800 XT was already extremely fast, even managing to put Nvidia firmly in their place in quite a few benchmarks, which hasn’t happened for quite some time. Now with this faster card, we could see AMD topple the best cards Nvidia has to offer in terms of price AND performance.
The new card comes equipped with 80 Compute Units, 80 Ray Accelerators, which gives it an incredible 5120 Stream Processors and 320 Texture Units! It comes with a Game Frequency of up to 2015 MHz and a Boost frequency of up to 2250 MHz. That’s >10% more than the 6800 XT, which has 72 CU, 4608 Stream Processors and 288 Texture Units. So there’s no doubting that this will be a fairly fast card! Plus, with AMD’s latest (and greatest) cooler design built-in, their reference cards are rivalling AIB cards these days. Enough chatter, let’s do this.
Features
- Truly immersive gaming experiences with DirectX 12 Ultimate
- A robust visual feature set enabled by AMD FidelityFX
- Draw out more detail with Radeon Image Sharpening
- One-click overclocking with Radeon Software Performance Tuning Presets
- No tearing, no stuttering, just gaming on over 1300 monitors with AMD FreeSync Technology
- Get the competitive edge with lower input latency with Radeon Anti-lag
- Extra performance when needed with Radeon Boost
- AMD Smart Access Memory Support
Bonus, it even comes with a slick AMD mouse mat in the box, because… why the heck not!
What AMD Had to Say
“The AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, powered by AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture, featuring 80 powerful enhanced Compute Units, 128 MB of all new AMD Infinity Cache and 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, is engineered to deliver ultra-high frame rates and serious 4K resolution gaming.” – AMD.com